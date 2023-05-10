Representative Kristin Robbins May 4 recognized the first week of May 2023, as Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week in support of May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

The goal of the Awareness Week is to help raise awareness and support for people living with the condition. Some people living with a mental health condition may also experience TD, an involuntary movement disorder that is associated with prolonged use of certain mental health medicines (antipsychotics) that can be used to treat bipolar disorder, depression, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

