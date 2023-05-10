Representative Kristin Robbins May 4 recognized the first week of May 2023, as Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week in support of May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
The goal of the Awareness Week is to help raise awareness and support for people living with the condition. Some people living with a mental health condition may also experience TD, an involuntary movement disorder that is associated with prolonged use of certain mental health medicines (antipsychotics) that can be used to treat bipolar disorder, depression, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.
Rep. Robbins introduced a resolution May 4 to declare May 1-7, 2023, as TD Awareness Week to help increase education and raise awareness around the condition.
“Each May we recognize Mental Health Awareness Month and the many people in Minnesota who live with a mental illness,” said Robbins. “During this time, we also want to raise awareness of TD, including the physical, social, and emotional impact it can have on those who may be experiencing symptoms. Approximately 70% of people living with TD in the United States have not yet been diagnosed, demonstrating the need for increased education and screening.”
In a recent survey, 69% of people with TD experiencing moderate to severe involuntary movement symptoms reported that their mental health had been impacted by their involuntary movements. More than half (51%) of the people with TD reported that TD had affected their ability to sleep. Even mild uncontrollable body movements from TD could have emotional and social consequences. These movements can cause worry, frustration, and self-consciousness.
TD affects approximately 600,0000 people in the U.S. The uncontrollable movements of TD may appear mild, moderate, or severe and can occur in one or more spots in the body. These movements are often seen in the face, torso, limbs and fingers or toes.
To learn more about TD, living with TD, and how to treat TD, visit TalkAboutTD.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.