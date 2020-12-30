State Rep. Kristin Robbins (Dist. 34A) has been chosen as a recipient of the Legislator of Distinction Award from the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities for her positive impact on economic development in Greater Minnesota.
Rep. Robbins, a Republican from Maple Grove, is serving her first term in the Minnesota House. The Legislator of Distinction Award is given to legislators who played key roles in advancing CGMC’s policy during the preceding legislative session.
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to halt or reduce their operations, Rep. Robbins began to look for ways to help small businesses stay afloat. She sought out business leaders, including those in Greater Minnesota, to get information on the specific needs facing their communities. She then took their feedback and worked closely with legislators on both sides of the aisle to develop a grant program that directed $60 million to small businesses, including $30 million to businesses in Greater Minnesota.
“The small business grant program was a true bipartisan effort and Rep. Robbins was one of its key leaders,” said Greg Zylka, mayor of Little Falls and president of the CGMC. “Even though she represents a suburban district, she went above and beyond to find a solution that will help small businesses in Greater Minnesota as well as the metro area.”
CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing more than 100 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The Coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota.
