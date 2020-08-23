Rep. Robbins receives award from Maple Grove Lions Club

The Maple Grove Lions have announced they have awarded State Representative Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, with a service appreciation award.
Rep. Robbins issued the following statement thanking the Lions for their work in the community: “I am honored to receive a Service Appreciation Award from the Maple Grove Lions Club. It has been a tremendous privilege to support their important work in our community. Through all of their fundraising and community-building activities, the Lions provide scholarships, support research on diabetes and blindness, provide vision screening for children, provide support animals for the disabled, and support many community events. I am honored to receive this award and look forward to continuing to partner with the Lions groups in Maple Grove, Rogers, and Dayton!”
