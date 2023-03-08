Rep Robbins on House, Senate GOP $13B 'Give it Back' Tax Plan

(Submitted photo)

Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove) speaks during the “Give it Back” press conference on Feb. 28.

Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove) joined House and Senate Republicans Feb. 28 to roll out a tax package to give immediate and lasting relief to Minnesotans. The “Give It Back” tax plan provides $13 billion over two years in permanent tax cuts and one-time rebates.

“Minnesota families should not be struggling to pay their gas, grocery, or energy bills while government has a $17.5 billion surplus,” said Robbins. “Democrats are intent on spending the surplus to grow bureaucracy. Republicans are ready to get to work so we can support Minnesotans by returning this historic surplus to them in the form of permanent tax cuts and one-time rebates.”

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments