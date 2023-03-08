Rep Robbins on House, Senate GOP $13B 'Give it Back' Tax Plan

Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove) joined House and Senate Republicans Feb. 28 to roll out a tax package to give immediate and lasting relief to Minnesotans. The “Give It Back” tax plan provides $13 billion over two years in permanent tax cuts and one-time rebates.
“Minnesota families should not be struggling to pay their gas, grocery, or energy bills while government has a $17.5 billion surplus,” said Robbins. “Democrats are intent on spending the surplus to grow bureaucracy. Republicans are ready to get to work so we can support Minnesotans by returning this historic surplus to them in the form of permanent tax cuts and one-time rebates.”
The tax package includes tax changes for immediate tax relief today with one-time rebate checks using $5 billion of the state’s surplus funds and $3.5 billion for a one-time child tax credit available for two years. The checks are estimated to be $1,250 for single filers, and $2,500 for joint filers. The $1,800 tax credit per child under the age of 18 comes without strings attached on its purpose or use.
Permanent relief comes in the form of the elimination of the tax on Social Security for a cost of $1.26 billion to provide 472,902 Minnesotans with an average tax reduction of $1,277 dollars. The list of states that tax Social Security income shrank to just 11 in 2023. The Social Security tax impacts those with just $25,000 in federal income—a far reach from the claim full elimination would only help the wealthy.
An additional $3 billion in permanent tax relief comes in reducing both the first and second tier tax rates by 1% each to 4.35% and 5.8% respectively. Minnesota’s lowest tax rate is higher than the highest tax bracket in 24 states and is consistently ranked one of the highest taxed states in the country. Anyone who pays income taxes would see a reduction in their taxes under this plan. It’s a stark contrast to the Democrats’ proposals to tax working Minnesotans in order to pay for a costly and bureaucratic paid leave plan.
Finally, an adjustment of the homestead market value exclusion would give $35 million a year in relief. Rising property evaluations and a tight housing market mean people need relief wherever they can get it. For many, their home is their single largest asset, and this change will allow them to keep more of their home’s value in their bank account each year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.