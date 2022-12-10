Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, has been chosen to serve as an Assistant Minority Leader for the House Republican Caucus in the upcoming 2023-24 legislative sessions.

Robbins represents the new District 37A which includes the western part of Maple Grove and the communities of Corcoran, Greenfield, Hamel, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain and Medina. She was first elected to the House in 2018.

