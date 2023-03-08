Rep. Robbins introduces SOTA Kids Act

Rep. Kristin Robbins (center) is joined by testifiers in support of her SOTA Kids Act following the bill’s first hearing in the Commerce Committee on March 1.

Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove) had her first bill hearing on March 1 for her bipartisan Stop Online Targeting Against (SOTA) Kids Act, HF 1503.

The bill would ban social media companies from using algorithms to target unsolicited content to kids in Minnesota. Kids under age 18 would still be able to have social media accounts and view content of their choosing, but they would need parental permission to open an account and their “feeds” would only show content they have “liked” or “followed.” They would not be sent additional content based on what they like, follow or otherwise engage with.

