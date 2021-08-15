House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, recently appointed Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, to the Task Force on Human Services Background Study Eligibility.
The task force was created during the 2021 special session to review the statutes on background studies and disqualifications for licensure in certain Human Services fields. The group will evaluate their effectiveness and weaknesses to propose improvements.
Rep. Robbins said, “Our work on the task force will be critical to ensuring background studies continue to prevent dangerous individuals from working with the state’s most vulnerable populations. Still, we should be sure to improve these processes to ensure licensure is not overly burdensome for truly qualified individuals. I look forward to the discussions of how we balance protecting the most vulnerable Minnesotans while allowing qualified individuals to serve in critical roles.”
Robbins is one of two House members that will serve on the task force that is composed of 26 elected officials, citizens, and agency leaders.
