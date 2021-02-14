Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, has been appointed to two commissions.
She was appointed to the Mississippi River Parkway Commission for the 2021-22 biennium by Speaker Melissa Hortman. Robbins is one of two House members that will serve on this commission that is composed of elected officials, citizens, and agency leaders.
“I am honored to have been selected to work on the Mississippi River Parkway Commission,” said Rep. Robbins. “The Mississippi River plays a significant role in commerce and recreation in Minnesota and its vitality is essential to our future. I look forward to working with river communities to ensure this resource is preserved for generations to come.”
She was also appointed to the Legislative Commission on Metropolitan Government by House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown. Robbins is one of seven House members that will serve on the bipartisan commission.
“The Metropolitan Council plays a major role in the Twin Cities’ transportation, infrastructure, and housing,” said Rep. Robbins. “I look forward to the opportunity to learn more about the depth of their influence over our local communities and will ensure taxpayer dollars are well-spent.”
The Legislative Commission on Metropolitan Government “oversees the Metropolitan Council’s operating and capital budgets, work program, and capital improvement program.”
