State Rep. Joe McDonald, R-Delano, has gained an appointment to serve as a Republican lead on the House’s Labor, Industry, Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee when the 2021 legislative session begins Jan. 5..
McDonald, entering his sixth term in office, served a similar role for the House’s Subcommittee on Local Government the last two years. He and Rep. Bob Dettmer of Forest Lake will serve as co-lead Republicans of the Labor, Industry, Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee.
“This is a wide-ranging committee and I look forward to addressing the challenges we face under its broad scope and purview,” McDonald said. “The economic uncertainty our state faces in light of the pandemic and responses to it undoubtedly will add degrees of difficulty. I will continue advocating that we be guided by common sense and are careful with the dollars taxpayers so graciously provide the state.”
