Saturday, April 25, at 10 a.m., Rep. Kristin Bahner (DFL – Maple Grove) will host a Virtual “Coffee with Kristin” to give constituents an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and give them an opportunity to ask questions and share feedback.

The meeting will be held on Facebook Live.

Maple Grove and Osseo community members are invited to submit questions ahead of time by emailing them to rep.kristin.bahner@house.mn with “Virtual Chat” in the subject line.

To view the virtual chat, visit facebook.com/RepKristinBahner/

