The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion participated in two Memorial Day ceremonies on May 29. The first was at Boerboom Park in Osseo in the morning.

In the afternoon, the Legion participated in a ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial at Central Park of Maple Grove.

