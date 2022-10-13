Since 2013, Greenfield’s Central Park has been the location of an annual National POW/MIA Recognition Day event, on the third Friday in September. This year the event was held Sept. 16.

Host Kerri Holm-Eberling spoke about the meaning of the event and to never forget the more than 84,000 Prisoners of War and those still Missing in Action since WWII. Additionally, she spoke of the importance of continuing to hold the government accountable to continue working on recoveries.

