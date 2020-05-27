Remembering the fallen

The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion hosted its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 25. This year’s ceremony was a bit different from years past due to COVID-19. People were still able gather, keeping socially distant, at the Legion post in Osseo either outside or remaining in their vehicles.

Speakers and prayers were part of the ceremony. This included Post Commander Walter Cole spoke to those who attended in person and those watching a live stream on the Post’s Facebook page.

The Legion Color Guard presented the colors and performed “Taps.”

After the speakers and  on with a Flag Ceremony followed from the Legion Post along County Road 81. Large American Flags were moved along the frontage road and placed in the grassy shoulder of the boulevard.

