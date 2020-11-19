Remembering our Veterans
Alicia Miller

This year a decorative tree was placed at the Veterans Memorial at Central Park Maple Grove this Veterans Days, Nov. 11, to honor all of those military veterans who have served our country in the Armed Forces. The tree was provide by the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Post 172 and the Ladies Auxiliary. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments