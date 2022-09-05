Remember to stop for school buses

(Graphic courtesy of the city of Albertville)

Remember to stop for school buses this school year.

Once school starts, Minnesota school buses will make about 10,000 trips each day. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, school buses are the safest mode of transportation for children, but we all need to work together to ensure that everyone makes it home safely.

Stop for School Buses: It’s the Law

