Remember to stop for school buses

Once school starts, Minnesota school buses will make about 10,000 trips each day. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, school buses are the safest mode of transportation for children, but we all need to work together to ensure that everyone makes it home safely.
Stop for School Buses: It’s the Law
• State law requires all vehicles to stop for school buses when the bus driver activates the flashing lights and has the crossing arm fully extended.
• Drivers who violate the law face a $500 fine.
• Drivers can face criminal charges for passing a school bus on the right, passing when a child is outside the bus, or injuring or killing a child.
Motorists:
• Motorists must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus displaying red flashing lights or a stop arm when approaching from the rear and from the opposite direction on undivided roads.
• Motorists should slow down, pay attention and anticipate school children and buses, especially in neighborhoods and school zones.
Students:
• When getting off a bus, look to be sure no cars are passing on the shoulder.
• Wait for the bus driver to signal that it’s safe to cross.
• When crossing the street to get on the bus or to go home, make eye contact with motorists before proceeding.
