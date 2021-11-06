Holiday happiness can be found with special time with Santa. The Maple Grove Community Organization will be hosting its Breakfast with Santa and Lunch with Santa events Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.
Children are greeted by Santa’s elf, can sit on Santa’s lap with their wish list and take a picture for a lasting memory. Bring a camera.
Meet the Maple Grove Ambassadors as they give every child a holiday gift to take home.
Breakfast and lunch will be served by the Maple Grove Lions and many community helpers. Creative games and crafts are placed throughout the community center providing fun challenges, imaginative play and silly antics, which is all included in the ticket price.
Online registration is available at mgco.org. No mail-in registrations accepted. No walk-ins accepted.
Breakfast price is $5 for adults and children ages 2 and older, or $2 for children age 2 and younger. Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The lunch is priced at $6 per person over age 2. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the CROSS Food Shelf.
