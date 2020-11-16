The city of Champlin is asking all the Clark Griswolds in Champlin (or homeowners with holiday spirit) to participate in the Champlin Deck The House – Holiday Decorating Contest.
All homeowners need to do is to sign up with the city by Nov. 23 and then decorate their home for the holidays.
The city will create a list of participating homes on a map and make it available on the city’s webiste Parks and Recreation page by Dec. 1. Voting will open Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 31. To vote, visit ci.champlin.mn.us/parks-and-recreation/. Only Champlin addresses will included on the list/map.
Residents will have the month of December to drive by all participating homes, enjoy the holiday spirit and cast their vote for their favorite home. The winning home will be announced the week of Jan. 4. The winner will receive a small trophy, bragging rights and a shout out on the city’s Facebook page.
To register for the free activity, homeowners need to email their name, address and phone number to recreation@ci.champlin.mn.us by Nov. 23.
For more information, visit ci.champlin.mn.us/parks-and-recreation/ or call 763-421-2820.
