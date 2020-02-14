Entries are already coming in for the 14th Annual Maple Grove Half Marathon, 10K and 5K run, slated for Saturday, May 16. The event is sponsored by the Maple Grove Lions, with all proceeds going to community charity.
“Although the event is in May, participants should sign up as early as possible,” said Jim Miller, Maple Grove Lions Club co-chair of the race. “Local regulations limit the number of people who can run, and the spots have traditionally filled up.”
More information, maps, and online registration is available at maplegrovehalfmarathon.com.
All three race routes have been certified by USA Track and Field, which is the United States national governing body for the sports of track and field, cross country running, road running and racewalking. This means these races count for runners who need to reach certain goals to participate in invitational meets.
Activities begin at 7 a.m. at the Maple Grove Crimson Stadium, 9775 Fernbrook Lane N. The half marathon starts at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 10K and 5K starts.
The half marathon and 10K courses begin and end at the Maple Grove Senior High stadium. The course follows a combination of streets and paved trails through the city of Maple Grove, with challenging hills at several locations along the course. The half marathon and 10K are chip timed, meaning a race begins when the individual crosses the starting line and ends when they cross the finish line. Participants can run with a pace group to hit a target time.
The 5K Run/Walk course is flat and fast, starting with half a lap of the track, exiting the stadium and looping around a neighborhood south of the stadium. The finish is also in the stadium. All racers begin at the same time, and the chip records the finish time.
“Sponsorship opportunities are still open,” said Brian Kuhnley, Lions co-chair for the event. Local businesses are encouraged to join Title Sponsors Great River Energy, Twin Cities Orthopedics, and TC Running. Sponsors receive mention in announcements, and above certain levels their logo on t-shirts, a booth at the stadium, and complementary race entries. “And the eternal thanks of the Maple Grove Lions,” Kuhnley added. He can be contacted at bkuhnley@charter.net.
All proceeds from Maple Grove Lions Club fundraising activities are used for charitable donations throughout the community.
