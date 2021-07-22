The 2021 Night to Unite annual neighborhood parties will be held in Medina on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The deadline for neighborhoods to register their parties with Medina Police is Friday, July 23.
Medina police, firefighters, and city council members will visit registered parties. Contact Officer Justin Cook with any questions at 763-473-8856 or by email at justin.cook@medinamn.gov. Register by e-mailing to Cook the name and contact information for the block captain, location and time of the party and whether the neighborhood is collecting school supplies.
As part of the Medina Police “Pack a Backpack” drive, new school supplies will be collected from neighborhoods for kindergarten to 12th grade students who are in need at local schools. Supplies can be dropped off at the Medina Police Department from Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or items will be picked up during Night to Unite.
The Minnesota Crime Prevention Association and local law enforcement communities sponsor Night to Unite. This program is designed to provide an opportunity to meet your neighbors and to work together to build strong, safe, and united neighborhoods that are proactive in crime prevention by:
• Heightening awareness of crime and drug prevention
• Generating support and participation in crime prevention and community policing programs
• Strengthening neighborhood spirit and public safety-community partnerships
