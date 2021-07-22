Registration is open for Night to Unite neighborhood parties in Corcoran on Tuesday, Aug. 3. To register, visit forms.gle/LSponnB37bh7Lh6H8.
Neighborhood parties may include anything from cookouts with games and prizes to small gatherings with root beer floats. To help make neighborhood parties successful, the city of Corcoran provides registered parties with starter packs, including prizes and local business coupons. Not sure where to start with planning a neighborhood party? Check out the additional party planning resources on the Corcoran city website.
Kids are encouraged to submit coloring pages for a chance to win a ride to school in a police car, donuts with a police officer, or a visit at your house from a police officer. The coloring page can be found on the city of Corcoran website or picked up from the Police Department, 8200 County Road 116. Coloring pages must be submitted by Tuesday, Aug. 3. Winners will be drawn randomly during the week of Aug. 9 to 13.
In previous years, the city of Corcoran hosted a citywide celebration for residents. Due to the COVID pandemic guidance during the earlier planning stages for the event, this year’s city party has been canceled. For those who previously attended the city party, Corcoran hopes you will consider hosting a Night to Unite neighborhood party instead for 2021.
