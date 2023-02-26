QC Kinetix, a fast-growing regenerative medicine franchise that offers a cutting-edge, non-surgical alternative to joint and pain relief, recently opened several clinics in the Twin Cities. They offer one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in the metro. A total of six clinics will open by the end of this month in Burnsville, Chanhassen, St. Paul, Maplewood, Fridley, and Maple Grove.

Husband and wife team Josh and Pam Means are bringing regenerative medicine to the Twin Cities. Josh brings a business background, while Pam is a registered nurse with extensive experience in both orthopedics and surgery. She’s worked with many patients over the years where QC Kinetix’s therapies could’ve helped them avoid surgery and use of long-term pain medication. Now, the two are eager to marry their careers together and offer people another treatment option.

