QC Kinetix, a fast-growing regenerative medicine franchise that offers a cutting-edge, non-surgical alternative to joint and pain relief, recently opened several clinics in the Twin Cities. They offer one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in the metro. A total of six clinics will open by the end of this month in Burnsville, Chanhassen, St. Paul, Maplewood, Fridley, and Maple Grove.
Husband and wife team Josh and Pam Means are bringing regenerative medicine to the Twin Cities. Josh brings a business background, while Pam is a registered nurse with extensive experience in both orthopedics and surgery. She’s worked with many patients over the years where QC Kinetix’s therapies could’ve helped them avoid surgery and use of long-term pain medication. Now, the two are eager to marry their careers together and offer people another treatment option.
“There are a lot of people living in pain, and we’ve seen too many people become dependent on opioids and other pain medication or undergo unnecessary surgery to treat it,” says Josh Means. “In just the few months we’ve been open, I’ve heard patients who want to get back to hunting or other daily life tasks but can’t because their knees, hips, or shoulder joints cause them great pain. I truly enjoy being a part of the solution to restoring quality of life again through QC Kinetix’s regenerative medicine treatments.”
QC Kinetix uses all-natural biologic protocols that take the best of what the body naturally produces and uses it to aid in a patient’s recovery and give them back the quality of life they deserve. It’s an alternative to surgery, NSAIDs, and pain pills that mask the pain but don’t repair the problem. For patients seeking relief from pain due to musculoskeletal injury, chronic joint pain, or hip, knee, back, or shoulder pain, regenerative procedures are the next frontier for treatment.
Regenerative medicine can be used to address a wide variety of health conditions. The Means and their team are excited to begin providing hair restoration treatment options for men and women in the near future.
The QC Kinetix business model is a type of concierge medicine, which continues to grow in popularity. There are none of the difficulties of dealing with insurance companies. Patients pay cash or frequently get approved for a financing plan and get a very high level of care and service with state-of-the-art treatments. Every patient receives quality time with their medical provider and a customized plan of treatment based on their individual diagnosis and condition.
QC Kinetix Maple Grove is located at 12000 Elm Creek Blvd. l20.
