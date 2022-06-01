Four Maple Grove Senior High School students recently reflected on their most memorable moments from high school and looked forward to plans after graduation. The Press worked with the staff at Maple Grove Senior to gather and compile the information. Each of the senior’s responses are below.
Graduating seniors from Maple Grove Senior High School will take the stage during commencement at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12. The ceremony will be at the 3M Arena at Mariucci, 1901 Fourth St. S.E., Minneapolis.
1. What is your most memorable learning experience during your high school career?
Lily Chabica - My favorite learning experiences during high school all involve hands-on activities. Whether it’s watching bacteria grow, teaching a baby chick to jump through a hoop, or making creative videos in psychology, I found that I learned the most and could have a fun time in these collaborative and experimental activities.
Toby Hopp - My most memorable learning experience during my high school career was when I left after the hockey season my senior year to go play Juniors. It was a really fast and unexpected turn around right at the beginning of the trimester. I had to communicate with my teachers before I even had any classes with them. I also had to work hard with my counselor to figure out the best strategy on how to do school while I was away. It required a lot of communication between me, teacher and my counselor, but we figured out a good strategy and I have been very successful with my classes.
Marvis Stevens - One of the most memorable and influential experiences throughout my high school career was definitely being a part of the musical Ragtime by Terrence McNally during my sophomore year. Tackling a show about race and being able to not just educate others within my community, but being able to express myself as a black man in the way that was easiest for me was deeply impactful for me. It was one of the first ways that I felt heard and began to feel more comfortable having these conversations after being in a predominantly white community in both school and theatre. Along with that, the tremendous amount of support that I did receive from our theatre program is definitely what made me finally feel at home at Maple Grove.
Sadia Tanzem - I’ve had many memorable experiences during my time at MGSH. I’m very lucky to be able to say I surrounded myself with some of the best students and teachers this school has to offer over the last four years. However, one of my most memorable learning experiences definitely has to be my time in Multi-Variable Calculus. This course taught me much more than just math. I learned how to apply myself in a college-level math course. My success in the class stemmed from the time I devoted to independently learning the material prior to lessons and then refining concepts in class together with students dedicated to understanding such advanced knowledge. While taking this course, I wasn’t focused on getting a good grade on tests or assignments - I prioritized being able to concretely understand and apply the difficult concepts. As a result, I’m able to take with me transferable skills, such as time management, good study habits, and a healthier learning mindset, to college. In addition, our teacher, Master P, is one of the most attentive and thoughtful teachers I’ve ever had. I am forever grateful to him for pushing us to expand our knowledge and thoughts.
2. What advice would you give to an incoming freshman to maximize their high school experience?
Chabica - My advice for incoming freshman is to make sure to get involved in as many extracurricular activities as possible. Joining sports, clubs, theater, etc. is a great way to make friends, get involved with the school, and meet new people with similar interests.
Hopp - Advice I would give to incoming freshmen to maximize their high school experience would be to join extracurricular activities. These are a great way to meet friends and make high school more than just the school part which can be rigorous and stressful at some points. Joining and going to activities will help you realize that high school is more than just something you need to do to get a job. It can be a great way to learn new skills and create relationships that will last a lifetime.
Stevens - One piece of advice that I would give to incoming freshmen is to truly not limit yourself to anything based on what you think your comfort zone is, or what your friends are doing. I’ve always been a more music-oriented person, but I still took a chance on doing wrestling for part of high school, and even though I found out it wasn’t my thing, I don’t regret doing it for a second. High school is really the time where you can begin to figure out who you want to be as a person and what you want to do, and the last thing you want to do is rob yourself of something that you might enjoy. Bottom line, I think that you should just go for that thing that you are entertaining the idea of. There’s nothing wrong with discovering that you don’t love something, but you don’t want to regret never even trying.
Tanzem - Looking back to when I was a freshman, I feel as though I have grown and matured so much as a person. I also learned many tidbits of information that helped me succeed as a student: Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself - whether it be taking AP classes, putting yourself in a new social environment, or trying a new club or sport. The only way to make the most of your time in high school is to take advantage of all the opportunities offered and push yourself to try new things. It may be uncomfortable or difficult at first but when you look back at your growth and success it will be well worth the hard work. There is freedom in structure. Learn how to structure your time efficiently and follow a schedule. Once you do this, there will be so much more free time to hang out with friends and family, pursue hobbies, or just relax! Exploring is making maps, not following them. Try to find your own interests and pursue them. Make your own path and follow it. And remember, high school is not the end goal. We still have so much farther to go in life. Use high school as a time to learn more about yourself. Take note of your strengths and weaknesses and try to improve yourself.
3. What are you future plans after graduation?
Chabica - I will be studying and rowing at Dartmouth College next year. I plan to major in biology.
Hopp - My plan after graduation is to take a couple gap years and play junior hockey until I go to college and hopefully play hockey there.
Stevens - Next year I plan to attend Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, and major in music theatre with a voice primary. I’m hoping to someday come back to Minnesota and move to make the arts more accessible for people who weren’t lucky enough to get the opportunities that I’ve been blessed with.
Tanzem - I plan to major in neuroscience at Boston College this fall! I’m looking forward to continuing my education on the East Coast and hopefully be following a pre-med track.
