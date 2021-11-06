The American Red Cross will be hosting several blood donation events in November around Maple Grove.

The first is Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Mike’s, 16375 County Road 30.

The second event is Monday, Nov. 15, from noon to 6 p.m., Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.

The final event is Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 7 p.m., Maple Grove Lutheran Church, 9251 Elm Creek Blvd.

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments