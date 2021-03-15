The American Red Cross will be offering blood donation events this month in Maple Grove and Osseo.

The following are the upcoming events in Maple Grove:

• Wednesday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Allina Health Clinic, 7840 Vinewood Lane N.

• Friday, March 19, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road

• Tuesday, March 30, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road

• Wednesday, March 31, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Mike’s, 16375 County Road 30

There will also be a donation event Wednesday, March 24, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Osseo City Hall, 415 Central Avenue.

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments