The American Red Cross will be hosting two upcoming blood donation events this month in Maple Grove.

The first is Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Allina Health Maple Grove Clinic, 7840 Vinewood Lane N.

The second is Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 7 p.m. at MapleRidge Church, 13400 Maple Grove Way.

Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-733-2767.

