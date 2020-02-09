Grant funding is available to reduce waste and start or improve recycling and organics recycling programs at businesses, nonprofit organizations and multi-family properties.

Grants requesting $10,000 or less can be submitted at any time and are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Grants requesting more than $10,000 are accepted for review quarterly, with the first review on Friday, Feb. 28.

The commercial sector generates more than half of the total waste in Hennepin County, and nearly two-thirds of the waste created at businesses and nonprofits is recyclable. A strong recycling program conserves natural resources, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, can help your bottom line, and demonstrates your organization’s commitment to sustainability and the community.

Info: trimurl.co/qo315C

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments