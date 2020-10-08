Rebels Homecoming court

Champlin Park High School will have its 2020 Homecoming week Oct. 19 to 23. The Homecoming football game, “Friday Night Frights 2020,” will be vs. Anoka Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on QCTV. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a maximum of 250 fans will be allowed at outdoor events, which is a part guidelines set by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education. Champlin Park has announced its Homecoming Royalty Court. Pictured above are the seniors in the court: Spencer Anderson, Elizabeth Duerr, Wyatt Fallstrom, Dane Germany, William Heinen, Deus Kalege, Kyla Kirsch, Callista Lamott, Alyssa Lo, Jimmy Luu, Erin Reardon, Jack Schwartz, Alana Thomas, Sasha Xiong, and Muaj Yang. One of the students withdrew. The crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen will take place during halftime of the football game. The school is also planning a virtual Homecoming Pepfest. A link to the pepfest will be made available by the school the week of Homecoming.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments