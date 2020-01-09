A woman was kidnapped from a home in Maple Grove on New Year’s Eve. She was later found fatally shot.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said that Cedric Lamont Berry, 41, was charged with kidnapping and second-degree murder of Monique Baugh, 28. Berry has also been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Baugh’s boyfriend on the same day.
“I cannot begin to describe how vicious the behavior was in this case,” Freeman said. “We have charged Mr. Berry with setting a trap for Ms. Baugh, assassinating her at close range and shooting at her boyfriend while in the same house with two small children. We are seeking high bail and will do all in our power to prove him guilty.”
According to the criminal complaint stated that Baugh, a realtor, had been called on her cell phone the afternoon of Dec. 31 by someone wanting to view a house in Maple Grove. She arrived at the home around 3 p.m. A short time later a U-Haul van arrived.
The complaint also states a nearby home’s surveillance camera showed a person forcibly walking someone into the cargo area of the van, which drove away around 3:18 p.m.
Around 5:30 p.m., the complaint states, a man with a black mask with one hole for both eyes used a key (later determined to be Baugh’s) to enter a home on the 4800 block of Humboldt of Avenue N. in Minneapolis and shot at Baugh’s boyfriend. His two children were in the home at the time of the shooting.
Baugh’s boyfriend was able to call 911 and was taken to the hospital. Relatives came to the home to care for the children.
At 6:38 p.m. three shots were fired in an alley on the 1300 block of Russell Avenue N. When police arrived, they found Baugh with her hands bound and dead from three bullet wounds, according to the complaint.
The U-Haul was seen at both the Maple Grove location and near the Humboldt Avenue shooting scene. A license plate number from the U-Haul led police to an area business, where the business owner provided police with the name of two people who rented the van. These two people then told police they rented it for Berry, who gave them drugs in return, according to the complaint.
Berry was arrested on Jan. 2. When police searched his car, they found a black mask like the worn in the first shooting in Minneapolis.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
