Ready for fun

The new playground at Riverside Park is open in Rockford at 8220 Elm Street. According to the city, there are some cosmetic landscaping things to finish in the near future. The city also offers some reminders. The playground equipment is not sanitized, so users should play at their own risk. If someone is feeling sick, tested positive for COVID-19 or exposed to COVID-19 within 14 days, they shouldn’t visit. Wear a face mask if possible, especially when social distancing is difficult. Try and maintain a distance of 6 feet away from people not from the same household. Wash hands frequently with soap and water.

