Reading is Fun 5K is virtual this year

The District 279 Foundation’s Reading is Fun 5K Run is going virtual this year.

Over the past decade, proceeds from this family-friendly activity have allocated nearly $70,000 to media centers in Osseo Area Schools.

The Foundation wants to encourage families and participants to stay healthy and support media centers in Osseo Area Schools by running or walking their preferred route between Aug. 1 to 12 for the 10th annual Reading is Fun 5K Run. Thanks to a generous sponsor, the Foundation is able to offer registration for all ages at $10.

Shirts and a goodie bag will be available at a date and location to be determined for those paid participants.

Those who sign up to participate, can run their own route and on a day that works for them between Aug. 1 and 12. The results should be reported to foundation@district279.org by Aug. 15.

To learn more or to register, visit: district279foundation.org/reading-is-fun-5k.html.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments