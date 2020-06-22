Reading is Fun 5K is virtual this year

The District 279 Foundation’s Reading is Fun 5K Run is going virtual this year.
Over the past decade, proceeds from this family-friendly activity have allocated nearly $70,000 to media centers in Osseo Area Schools.
The Foundation wants to encourage families and participants to stay healthy and support media centers in Osseo Area Schools by running or walking their preferred route between Aug. 1 to 12 for the 10th annual Reading is Fun 5K Run. Thanks to a generous sponsor, the Foundation is able to offer registration for all ages at $10.
Shirts and a goodie bag will be available at a date and location to be determined for those paid participants.
Those who sign up to participate, can run their own route and on a day that works for them between Aug. 1 and 12. The results should be reported to foundation@district279.org by Aug. 15.
To learn more or to register, visit: district279foundation.org/reading-is-fun-5k.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.