A group of parents and students gathered in the Park Center Senior High School parking lot Tuesday, June 23. The group got together for a rally for District 279 anti-racism action. The rally came partly in response to social media posts by Osseo Area Schools Boardmember Heather Douglass following the officer-involved killing of George Floyd. Douglass posted a GoFundMe link to her Facebook page for the man who nearly ran over protesters on I35W in the unrest following Floyd’s killing, and made reference to Floyd’s criminal history. She later apologized. “Following George Floyds homicide I understand and regret that my social media silence conveyed a message that does not reflect my feelings or views. I was and remain deeply saddened by the egregious homicide of George Floyd,” she wrote on Facebook June. 4. “My sharing of the account was not meant to devalue any person or group and I apologize that it caused additional pain, distress and sadness for people in our community.’  A Change.org petition for her resignation has 1,635 signatures as of the paper’s press time.

