Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd. announces new attorney Rachell Henning to the firm. Rachell is a member of the firm’s individual legal services department, with primary practice areas in conservatorships, guardianships, disability law, and other areas of elder law.
Henning managed a residential home for individuals with disabilities early in her career. While there, she advocated for the people she served. She worked closely with families and staff to ensure the residents received proper services. She worked alongside county financial workers, social workers, and others who handled eligibility decisions surrounding Medical Assistance and other state-run programs. She built relationships with those individuals to understand the administrative end, and she is able to use this experience to advocate for her clients.
While attending law school, she worked full-time as a Human Resource and Office Administrator at one of the largest law firms in South Dakota. She gained invaluable experience managing benefits, working with insurance companies, and assisting employees of all ages. She especially enjoyed working with older employees as they planned their retirement, helping them navigate the many complex decisions that retirement entailed.
Henning is a member in good standing with the Minnesota State Bar Association.
