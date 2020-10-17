Pumpkin pick up in Hanover

The Pumpkin Decorating Drive Thru event last Saturday in Hanover was a success. The Hanover Park Board hosts the annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest. This year, the board decided to have a drive-thru event for parents to drive their children through the Hanover Public Works building to get a pumpkin to decorate. Children are encouraged to use craft items and other things from around the home to decorate their pumpkin. Those children ages 0 to 12, can submit one photo entry by the end of the day Saturday, Oct. 17. Email photos to cityhall@ci.hanover.mn.us. Photos will be reviewed and winners will be announced on the city’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, Oct. 31. Prizes will be awarded in the following age groups — 0 to 5 years, 6 to 9 years, and 10 to 12 years. (Photo courtesy of the city of Hanover)

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments