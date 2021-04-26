(Editor’s note: The following is a message from Wright County)
For the last year, Wright County Public Health has been on the front line in the battle against COVID-19. From the preparation more than a year ago to the launching of mass vaccination sites earlier this year, Public Health and several other county departments have worked together to get vaccines into the arms of Wright County residents.
To date, Wright County Public Health has delivered more than 8,000 vaccine doses with thousands more expected in the coming weeks and months.
“We were troubleshooting locations we could use in January,” said Jon Young, emergency preparedness manager in Wright County Public Health. “We were going to need a location that had indoor heat and vaccinate large numbers of people. We looked at fire departments, schools and other facilities. Then the concept of the drive-thru option came up.”
Wright County Risk Manager Tim Dahl said the primary location needed to be large enough to handle vehicle traffic to execute the drive-thru option and the Wright County Highway Department Building became the prime choice.
“The Highway Building was chosen because of its size,” Dahl said. “We’re able to have people stay in their cars and drive through. It gets cars off the main roads and allows them to stay safe and social distance. Given the numbers of people that are being vaccinated, this looked like the best option to get the numbers of people vaccinated while still maintaining safety protocols.”
Public Health can administer between 400 and 600 vaccinations a day and the Highway Building clinic is averaging more than 1,000 doses a week with the twice-a-week mass vaccinations – typically second doses on Tuesdays and first doses on Thursdays. There have been 19 clinic days at the Highway Building and 26 total clinic days, including three mass vaccinations at the St. Michael-Albertville High School, where up to 1,400 people got vaccinated in a single clinic – requiring a group approach.
The mass vaccinations are likely to continue full steam ahead through at least Memorial Day Weekend as more vaccines become available and more people get their COVID shots. Young said that Wright County’s method of mass-immunizing its residents is being noticed and will likely be copied.
As of last week, nearly 40% of Wright County residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Young said he expects a high percentage of Wright County residents to get the vaccine, but said that hasn’t been the case in other parts of the state, where some counties have received reduced supplies of the vaccine because of their inability to use up all the doses they receive. While there are encouraging forecasts that, at the current rate of immunization, the threat of COVID-19 can be greatly reduced by mid-summer, Wright County Public Health is going to continue to administer as many doses as necessary to help Wright County get back to some sense of normalcy from the longest pandemic of our lifetimes.
“This has been unprecedented,” Young said. “We’re 14 months into this and there are still a lot of unknowns. All we can do in Wright County is keep doing our part to get people vaccinated to try to protect them from getting the worst symptoms COVID-19 brings. As long as it’s still around and people still need to get vaccinated, we’ll be keeping our clinics up and running until everybody who wants a shot can get one.”
