Wright County has completed an updated draft of the of its Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP) and is now seeking public feedback. Like all Minnesota counties, Wright County is vulnerable to a variety of potential natural disasters, such as tornadoes, windstorms, severe winter storms, flooding, drought, and extreme temperatures, which threaten the loss of life and property in the county.

Planning for natural disasters minimizes the impact of these events that can cause vast economic loss and personal hardship. All county residents, as well as other interested stakeholders (those in neighboring counties or working with affected agencies) are strongly encouraged to review and offer feedback on the interactive website, PDF of the draft plan, and proposed local mitigation actions.

