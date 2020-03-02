Rep. Kristin Bahner
Guest columnist
For the first time since 1992, Minnesotans will be able to cast their vote in a Presidential Primary on March 3. As the Vice-Chair of the House Elections committee, I would like to share some information about the upcoming primary, and recent legislation that’s been approved by the House to secure data privacy.
Minnesota will hold a presidential primary this year rather than precinct caucuses because Minnesotans were unhappy with the 2016 party precinct caucus process, which overwhelmed the ability of the parties to efficiently administer the caucuses and prevented many Minnesotans from participating in the nomination of presidential candidates.
Precinct caucuses occur on a weeknight in the winter between the hours of roughly 7 pm and 10 pm. I heard from many people who wanted to participate in 2016, but were unable to - from seniors who do not like to drive in the dark, to folks who use metro mobility and need wheelchair transport, or working people who can't get the night off, to young parents who cannot get child care. Others who chose to participate in 2016 found themselves waiting outside those precinct caucus locations--sometimes waiting in the cold for hours to enter the caucus. Moving to a primary invites more Minnesotans to participate and make their voice heard in the nomination process in the same way they would run a general election.
Neither party allows individuals to participate in the primary without providing identifying information to the party and claiming to be in alignment with the party's principles. The idea is that Democrats get a say in who the Democratic presidential candidate will be, and Republicans can choose theirs - without mischievous members of the other party interfering.
The legislation that recently passed does three critical things to secure privacy:
- It limits who has access to the data.
- It set guardrails on how the data can be used and with whom it can be shared.
- It provides an opt out to choose not to share your data. This is exceptionally important for those working in sensitive positions, like your pastor, judges, teachers, non-partisan leaders and staff that must remain neutral to do their job.
I hope the Senate will join us in getting this legislation to the Governor’s desk- currently, their version of the bill has not yet received a committee hearing.
I hope this helps and I hope you will participate, no matter your party. Your voice is important. Thank you again, and please feel free to contact me whenever I can be of assistance.
Representative Kristin Bahner represents House District 34B, which includes the cities of Maple Grove and Osseo. Rep. Bahner encourages her constituents to share input and ideas with her at the Capitol anytime at 651-296-5502 or at rep.kristin.bahner@house.mn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.