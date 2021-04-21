Project Prom’s mission is to help make prom dreams come true. With a global pandemic still a factor for most celebratory events, this year’s support from the Minneapolis-based nonprofit looks a little different.
Since 2007, Project Prom has given away thousands of dresses to young women in New York, Minnesota and Wisconsin in an effort to help ease the financial burden on families, a total cost that amounts to upwards of $700 each year (per child), according to a 2015 survey from Visa.
“While we typically hold our distribution event in mid-March each year, this year it wasn’t safe to do so,” said Jeni Asaba, founder of Project Prom. “But even though we can’t give away dresses as we have in the past, we still wanted to support local teens who are on a tight prom budget. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Arc’s Value Village.”
Project Prom donated 1,000 dresses of all sizes, colors and styles to Arc, a nonprofit that strives to make life better for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“This donation is important to both of our organizations,” Asaba said. “We’re able to make dresses available to girls who need them while also supporting Arc’s incredible mission. We’re so grateful to Arc for opening their arms to us so we can help more girls get access to these dresses.”
The dresses are available at Arc’s three Twin Cities locations. They will be sold in the range of $9.99 to $25, with most being priced $9.99 - $15.99. Dressing rooms will be open, and masks are required. Arc will also have a free thrift stylist service available. And prom goers can book an appointment to meet with the stylist online at arcsvaluevillage.org/shop/personal-shopping-service
Arc’s Value Village locations:
• Bloomington — 10546 France Ave. S. (952-818-8708)
• New Hope — 2751 Winnetka Ave. (763-544-0006)
• Richfield — 6528 Penn Ave. (612-861-9550)
The stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, but hours are subject to change, so people are encouraged to call the location to verify the hours of operation before visiting.
“We like working with other great nonprofits like Project Prom,” Greg Rue, manager of Thrift Businesses at Arc, said. “It’s a win-win. The collaboration and partnership helps both organizations expand their outreach. Project Prom has been easy to work with, and we are happy to support them.”
To learn more about Project Prom, visit projectprom.us
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.