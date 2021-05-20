Pick up free produce and bakery products from STMA High School on May 22, and starting June 12, in the new location at the Alleluia Lutheran Church’s parking lot in St. Michael. Each distribution event will take place on Saturdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Additional dates: June 26, July 10, July 24, Aug.14, and Aug. 28

For more information, contact carol@alleluialutheranchurch.org

