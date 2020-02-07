By Rep. Kristin Bahner
Guest Columnist
As your state representative, it has been an absolute honor and joy to represent our communities of Maple Grove and Osseo at the Minnesota Capitol. I’m working for not only our northwestern communities, but for all Minnesotans to restore civility and bring productivity to our state legislature. I’m focusing on what brings us together, not what divides us.
In 2019, despite being one of the only divided state legislatures in the country, I worked with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to deliver a balanced state budget. This could not have been possible without the help of Minnesotans who voiced their concerns and ideas about how we keep moving our state forward.
An issue that came up during many of my conversations with constituents was affordable health care. The skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs is one area in which we’ve made progress this last session, but we can do even more this year to address price gouging. I’ve been working on legislation that ensures patients keep more of their hard-earned money by guaranteeing the lowest cost at the pharmacy. I’m committed to putting people ahead of profits.
Another key focus of mine is balancing prudent investments and targeted tax cuts. The Minnesota House and Senate found common ground on a tax bill that I supported to deliver targeted tax cuts and credits for working families, seniors on Social Security, farmers, small businesses and startups. As a key part of this legislation, Minnesota’s tax code is now aligned with federal changes, simplifying the filing process.
Our communities have some of the highest performing school districts in the state, and parents choose to raise their families here due in large part to these outstanding levels of achievement. I’m proud of the increased funding we passed for strong investments in our K-12 classrooms, including preserving access to quality Pre-K education for students in Maple Grove and Osseo. At the Legislature, I will continue fighting to ensure all Minnesota students have access to the high-quality opportunities and resources they need and deserve.
The most important part of my job is to make state government work for you. If you ever have any questions about the status of property tax refund, driver’s license, or any other program or agency, please feel free to call me at 651-296-5502. You can follow me on Facebook at: facebook.com/RepKristinBahner. If you’d like to sign up for periodic email updates from St. Paul, please send me an email at rep.kristin.bahner@house.mn.
It’s an honor to represent you at the State Capitol.
Representative Kristin Bahner represents House District 34B, which includes the cities of Maple Grove and Osseo. Rep. Bahner encourages her constituents to share input and ideas with her at the Capitol anytime at 651-296-5502 or at rep.kristin.bahner@house.mn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.