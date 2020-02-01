The Rogers Ambassadors recently hosted two princess parties. Participants had their hair styled, nails painted, decorated a sash, drank “tea,” decorated (and ate) cookies, played games, practiced their royal wave, interacted with the Rogers Ambassadors, and more.

