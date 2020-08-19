The results of the 2020 Primary races of local interest have been tallied. These are unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office, as of Aug. 14, as there are some absentee ballots left to be counted before the results can become official.
Primary Election voters have decided which two candidates will advance in the race to represent Minnesota’s Third Congressional District, which includes the suburbs of Hennepin, Carver and Anoka counties to the west, south and north of Minneapolis. The results show that U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips earned 73,011 votes, defeating DFL challenger Cole Young, who had 7,443 votes in the Aug. 11 Primary Election. On the Republican side, Kendall Qualls earned 25,405 votes, defeating Leslie Davis, who had 8,060 votes.
In the Senate District 34 race, incumbent Warren Limmer(R) was unopposed and received 3,875 votes. On the DFL side, Bonnie Westlin will move on the general election. She received 5,810 votes and Aarica L. Coleman receved 2,281 votes.
In Hennepin County Board of Commissioners District 1 race, De’Vonna Pittman received 11,588 votes, Jeffrey Lunde received 9,352 votes and MaryJo Melsha received 4,559 votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State. District 1 covers parts of Hennepin County, including the city of Osseo.
A primary was also held to determine two finalists for the District 7 seat on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners. Kevin Anderson (11,178) and Danny Nadeau (7,705) advanced to the general election ballot while Kim Zellers (7,021) was eliminated from contention. District 7 represents the rural northwestern section of Hennepin County, including the areas of Champlin, Dayton and Maple Grove.
In the race for council member on the Dayton City Council, only the top four candidates will move on the general election. The candidates on the primary ballot and their votes were: Eric Abbot with 60, David Fashant with 258, Scott Salonek with 476, James Woolsey Jr. wtih 29, Brian Towley with 82, Troy Okerlund with 555, Travis Henderson with 418, and Tim McNeil with 190. Those candidates moving forward to the general election are: Troy Okerlund, Scott Salonek, Travis Henderson and David Fashant.
