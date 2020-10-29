The 2020 General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters can find out which candidates will be appearing on their ballots, as well as early in-person voting options and where to vote on Election Day.
Visit pressnews.com for election night voting results, which will be available as soon as they are tabulated and available from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
In Osseo voters will be electing a mayor (two-year term) and two council members (four-year terms). Mayor Duane Poppe is being challenged by Kathleen Gette and Mark Regan. Incumbent Harold Johnson, Kenny Nelson, and Alicia Vickerman are running for City Council.
Champlin voters will electi two council members. The candidates appearing on the ballot for Ward 3 are Jack Joa and incumbent Nate Truesdell. The candidates appearing on the ballot for Ward 4 are Sam Mwangi and incumbent Ryan Sabas.
In the city of Dayton, voters will be electing three positions include the position of mayor (two-year term) and two city council positions (four-year terms). Current councilors Dennis Fisher and Jonathan Mellberg are running for the mayor’s seat. Council candidates are David Fashant, Travis Henderson, Troy Okerlund and Scott Salonek.
Voters in Maple Grove will elect two council members. All the terms are for four years. Those on the ballot for two council seats are incumbent Kristy Barnett, incumbent Judy Hanson, Hawanya Hopson, Kristy Janigo, Corinna Jayasuriya, and Shirlynn LaChapelle.
In the Osseo School Area School Board race, the following district residents filed for the three open general election seats: Melody Brinkley, incumbent Heather Douglass, Scott Fjellman, Tamara Grady, Lerea Graham, David Hallman, incumbent Jackie Mosqueda-Jones, incumbent Mike Ostaffe, Miamon Queeglay, Joseph Rahaglia, and Anthony Starks.
There are another five candidates on the ballot for the special election due to the resignation of board member Jessica Craig. Those five candidates on the ballot for the special election are: Thomas Brooks, Bridget Erickson, Vicki Richardson, Khai Vang and Kia Xiong.
In the House District 34A race candidates are incumbent Kristin Robbins (R) and Brian Raines (DFL). This district covers parts of Maple Grove and of the cities of Rogers and Dayton.
The House District 34B race includes incumbent Kristin Bahner (DFL) and challenger Dori Trossen (R) for the state representative seat. This district represents part of Maple Grove and all of Osseo.
The House District 36A race includes Bill Maresh (R) and incumbent Zack Stephenson (DFL). This district represents Champlin and portions of Coon Rapids.
The Senate District 34 race includes incumbent Warren Limmer (R) and Bonnie Westlin (DFL). This district includes Dayton, Rogers, Maple Grove and Osseo.
The Senate District 36 race includes Karen Attia (R) incumbent John Hoffman (DFL). This district covers Champlin, Brooklyn Park and a portion of Coon Rapids.
The Hennepin County Board District 1 race includes candidates Jeff Lunde and De’Vonna Pittman vying for an open seat. District 1 includes: Osseo, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park and Robbinsdale; the northern portions of Crystal and New Hope; and the northwest portion of Minneapolis.
In Hennepin County Board District 7, candidates Kevin Anderson and Danny Nadeau are vying for the open seat currently held by Jeff Johnson, who is not seeking reelection. District 7 includes the cities of Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Grove, Maple Plain, Medina, Rogers; plus portions of Hanover and Rockford.
Leading off the ballot, voters can each mark a ballot for the presidential race. Donald Trump (R), is running against Joseph Biden, of the Democratic Party. Several other candidates will also be on the ballot.
Voters will also be voting for U.S. Senator. On the ballot will be: incumbent DFL Tina Smith, Jason Lewis (R), Kevin O’Connor (Legal Marijuana Now Party) and Oliver Steinberg (Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis Party.
Candidates on the ballot for the U.S. Congressional District 3 are incumbent Dean Phillips (DFL) and Kendall Qualls (R).
Judges will also be on the ballot.
Election results will be posted on our website, pressnews.com, after the polls close on Nov. 3 and the results are tallied.
EARLY VOTING
Between now and Nov. 2, voters can put their ballots directly into the counting machines. Voting machines will be recording the votes as they are turned in, but will not report the results until after the polls close on Election Day.
In-person absentee voting is available now at city halls across Hennepin County and at the Early Vote Center in downtown Minneapolis. The Maple Grove Government Center (12900 Arbor Lakes Parkway), Champlin Ice Forum (12165 Ensign Ave.), Dayton City Hall (12260 S. Diamond Lake Road) and Osseo City Hall (415 Central Avenue,) provide in-person absentee voting during regular business hours. Maple Grove and Champlin will also offer early voting hours Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 2, until 5 p.m. The cities of Dayton and Osseo offer early voting Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 to 3 p.m. at city halls.
Each city location can accommodate voters who live in that particular city.
POLLING LOCATIONS
On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters can check with each individual city to see their polling locations. Or, for more information, visit mnvotes.org.
