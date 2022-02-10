The Press team of Managing Editor Alicia Miller and Community Editor/Sports Report Sam Johnson recently received third place in the General Excellence category of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest.
The Press team of Managing Editor Alicia Miller and Community Editor/Sports Report Sam Johnson recently received third place in the General Excellence category of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest.
Members of the Press staff were honored during the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Competition.
The awards were handed out at the association’s annual convention, held Jan 27-28 at the Minneapolis Mariott Northwest in Brooklyn Park.
The Press was awarded a top honor. It received third place in the general excellence category, which takes into consideration news, feature and sports stories, along with advertising and how the paper looks.
Community editor and sports reporter Sam Johnson was named a Dave Pyle New Journalist of the Year for weekly newspapers. He took third place.
Johnson joined the Press in February 2021 after graduating from Bethel University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in mathematics. Along with working at the university’s newspaper as a sports and news writer, he also completed internships at the Chaska Herald and at the Pioneer Press. Junior year of college, he studied abroad in New York City at The King’s College and interned for South West News Service (SWNS), a British-based news agency located in Brooklyn.
“He has hit the ground running covering Osseo and Maple Grove sports, Champlin City Council and city news, along with the Osseo Area School Board since then,” said Alicia Miller, managing editor for the Press. “It’s quite a mix of different beats, but he manages to do it with dedication to getting all the important information into his stories for the readers. Sam has jumped right into getting to know the coaches and student athletes on a personal level and establishing those relationships early on each season.”
Johnson also was awarded first place for business story for his work on Olympian Grace McCallum and the Twin City Twisters gym in Champlin she trained at, and first place in the arts and entertainment category for his story on Osseo’s Vaughn Ruska embracing work of sports and pottery.
In the category of feature photo, Johnson took second place for his photo of Darby Carlson when he retired and third place for his photo of Olympian McCallum signing autographs in Champlin after receiving her silver Olympic medal.
