The filing period for candidates to run for local seats in the Nov. 8 General Election closed Aug. 16. Those candidates who have filed are listed below.

In Champlin, there are three seats up for election. Running for the mayoral seat are Megan Anne Jorgenson and current council member Ryan Sabas. The candidate running for council ward 1 seat is incumbent Jessica Tesdall. Those candidates running for the council ward 2 seat are Deborah McLellan-LaDue and incumbent Tom Moe.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments