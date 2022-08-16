The filing period for candidates to run for local seats in the Nov. 8 General Election closed Aug. 16. Those candidates who have filed are listed below.
In Champlin, there are three seats up for election. Running for the mayoral seat are Megan Anne Jorgenson and current council member Ryan Sabas. The candidate running for council ward 1 seat is incumbent Jessica Tesdall. Those candidates running for the council ward 2 seat are Deborah McLellan-LaDue and incumbent Tom Moe.
Dayton’s filing period closed earlier this summer. Those on the ballot for the mayor’s seat are current mayor Dennis Fisher and city councilor Julie Gustafson. Councilor candidates moving on to the general election to fill two seats include: Darren Brown, incumbent David Fashant, Ryan Maltzen and incumbent Scott Salonek. Voters will also choose a candidate for the special election city council seat. Those candidates on the ballot are Dave Pikal and Matt Trost.
Maple Grove will have three council seats up. Running for mayor are current mayor Mark Steffenson. Voters will be choosing two of the following candidates running for city council in November: Samba Fall, incumbent Karen Jaeger, Kristy Janigo, Rachelle Johnson, Loren Junes, Travis Mitchell and James Robbins.
In Osseo, on the November ballot will be mayor and two council members. Running for mayor is incumbent Duane Poppe and current city councilor Alicia Vickerman. Those running for the two council seats are incumbent Juliana Hultstrom and Mark Schulz.
Six area residents have filed for the three open seats on the Osseo School Board. Those candidates include Melody Brinkley, incumbent Thomas Brooks, Sarah Mitchell, LaDawn Severin, incumbent Tanya Simons and incumbent Kelsey Dawson Walton.
The Minnesota House District 34A race has candidates Danny Nadeau (R) and Brian Raines (DFL) running against each other. This new district, since redistricting this spring, includes the cities of Dayton, Rogers and parts of Champlin.
House District 34B candidates are Scott Simmons (R) and Melissa Hortman (DFL). This district represents parts of Champlin and parts of Brooklyn Park. Hortman was originally elected to the Dist. 36B seat in 2004.
The House District 37A candidates who filed are Kristin Robbins (R) and Caitlin Cahill (DFL). The district represents the cities of Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medina and parts of Maple Grove. Robbins has held the Dist. 34A seat since 2019.
House District 37B candidates include John Bristol (R) and Kristin Bahner (DFL). This district represents part of Maple Grove. Bahner has held the Dist. 34B seat since 2019.
The House District 38A candidate running is Michael Nelson (DFL). This district represents the city of Osseo and parts of Brooklyn Park. Nelson has represented Dist. 40A since 2002.
House District 42A candidates include Kathy Burkett (R) and Ned Carroll (DFL). This district represents parts of Maple Grove and parts of Plymouth.
The Senate District 34 race has Karen Attia (R) running against John Hoffman (DFL). This district represents the cities of Champlin, Dayton, Rogers and parts of Brooklyn Park. Hoffman previously was the senator for the former Dist. 36 before redistricting this spring. He held that position from 2013 to now.
Senate District 37 candidates are Warren Limmer (R) and Farhio Khalif. This district represents the cities of Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, parts of Maple Grove, Maple Plain and Medina. Limmer was previously the senator for the former Dist. 34 and held that position from 1995 to now.
The Senate District 38 candidates running are Brad Kohler (R), Susan Pha (DFL), and Mary O’Conner (Legal Marijuana Now). This district represents the cities Osseo, Brooklyn Center and parts of Brooklyn Park.
Senate District 42 candidates include Paul Hillen (R) and Bonnie Westlin (DFL). This represents part of Maple Grove and the city of Plymouth.
