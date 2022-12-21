The Rebels had just one game on their schedule this past week on Dec. 15 against the defending state champions Andover, who were also the No. 6 team in Class 2A. It was a hard-fought game, with overtime required to decide a winner.
After a scoreless first period, Champlin Park scored two goals in the second from Jordan Ronn and Matthew Peterson for a 2-0 lead. They surrendered that lead in the third as the Huskies scored two goals within three minutes of each other to tie the game at 2 and send it to overtime.
Andover forward Cooper Conway netted the game winner for a 3-2 win.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Girls
After a 2-3 start to the season, the Bluebirds have won five of their last six games.
Their first matchup of the week was against Centennial/Spring Lake Park, who entered the game ranked eighth in Class 2A.
It was a dramatic game with Champlin Park/Coon Rapids erasing a 3-0 deficit in the second period to force overtime. Two goals by Lily McKenzie and another from Kylie Aswegan tied it up at 3. Kylie Scott scored the game winner in overtime. Goaltender Maddie Wostrel made 33 saves.
The Bluebirds kept their momentum rolling into Saturday’s contest against Anoka. They crushed the Tornadoes 5-0 for their second shutout of the season. McKenzie starred again with four goals, bringing her season total to nine, a team-high. She also leads the team in assists with nine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.