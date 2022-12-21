Champlin Park Boys

The Rebels had just one game on their schedule this past week on Dec. 15 against the defending state champions Andover, who were also the No. 6 team in Class 2A. It was a hard-fought game, with overtime required to decide a winner.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments