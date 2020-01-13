Positive vibes spread at STMA

Thanks were sent to everyone who volunteered for the recent Positivity Project at St. Michael-Albertville Middle School East. They traced and painted 17 designs on select bathroom doors to inspire positivity among students.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments