Pollinators are a necessary part of the ecosystem’s balance. Gardens with pollinator plants help keep this balance.
Residents in Minnesota are eligible to apply for a Lawns to Legumes cost-share funding of up to $350 to create pollinator habitat in their yards. The application period is open until Jan. 18, and applicants will be chosen and notified in February.
Applications will be chosen through a randomized drawing, though priority will be given to projects within higher priority areas and to equitable geographic distribution. Unlike previous application rounds, which rolled unselected applicants into successive rounds for consideration, people will need to reapply in order to be considered again.
Note that applying for Lawns to Legumes cost-share funding does not guarantee funding. If an application is awarded funding, it will be in the form of a reimbursement.
Lawns to Legumes provides many free helpful resources on creating pollinator habitat. People will find information on projects like pocket gardens, pollinator lawns and meadows and planting trees and shrubs for pollinators, how to design your project, and more.
Lawns to Legumes comes through the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. Blue Thumb is BWSR’s partner for the individual support part of the program.
