Pollinators are a necessary part of the ecosystem’s balance. Gardens with pollinator plants help keep this balance.

Residents in Minnesota are eligible to apply for a Lawns to Legumes cost-share funding of up to $350 to create pollinator habitat in their yards. The application period is open until Jan. 18, and applicants will be chosen and notified in February.

