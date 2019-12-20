Police departments channel inner Santas

Rogers was again the host of the 2019 Shop with a Cop Event, which organizers labeled “ a huge success!” The Rogers Lions Club donated $5,000 and Target donated $1,000 to the program this year, and Cabela’s donated their meeting space. “We are so thankful for all of our community partners and staff who graciously donated their time and resources to make the holidays very special for kids and families in Rogers, Dayton, Corcoran, and Medina!” the city of Rogers said about the event.

