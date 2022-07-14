Plenty to do at Maple Grove Days

The Maple Grove Community Organization will continue tradition with all kinds of events planned at the Maple Grove Days celebration, now through Sunday, July 17.
The annual Pierre Bottineau Parade will be Thursday, July 14, beginning at 6:10 p.m. along 89th Avenue between Zachary Lane and Elm Creek Boulevard.
New this year will an inflatable axe throwing area and a water slide.
Other events will continue throughout the weekend, including live music, a disc jockey in the evenings and the Saturday fireworks display.
There will also be inflatable rides and activities for the kids and plenty of good food for everyone. Events are free unless otherwise noted.
The following are the rest of the events and activities planned Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17, during Maple Grove Days 2022.
Friday events
The online bidding for the silent auction runs from 8 a.m. July 13 to 5 p.m. July 16. View the items online at 32auctions.com/MapleGroveDays2022. Items include area business merchandise and certificates, packages, sports memorabilia, handmade items and more. Winners will be finalized July 16 at 8 p.m. Bidders must be 18 years or older. Payment to be made by credit card via online auction website. No cash bids. Winning bidders will be contacted. Items not claimed will be offered to second bidder. Items must be picked up by July 31.
Watch the Junior Golf Tournament at Three Rivers Eagle Lake Youth Golf Center, 11000 Bass Lake Road, Plymouth, from 8:30-11 a.m.
Check out the annual outdoor 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament starting at 10 a.m. at Maple Grove Central Park.
Capture the Flag at Weaver Lake Park from 3-5 p.m. This event is for youth ages 11 to 17.
A Beer and Yoga event will at 5 p.m. at OMNI Brewing, 9462 Deerwood Lane. All participants aged 21 and up will receive a free beer of their choice. First come, first served. Outdoor event, weather permitting.
The School of Rock will performing at 5 p.m. at the Town Green, 7991 Main Street. This a kid-friendly rock-n-roll concert.
The Diaper Derby will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Green. Babies that crawl or walk and still wear diapers can participate.
Kidsdance DJ will keep the party going from 6:45-8:45 p.m. at the Town Green.
The Kids’ Parade, starting at 7:15 p.m. at the Town Green, lets all kids decorate their bike, tricycles, wagon or themselves and join the parade. No motorized vehicles allowed.
The Friday Outdoor Movie will be “Sing 2” at dusk at the Town Green band shell.
Saturday events
The 25th annual Jim Deane Memorial Rice Lake Run begins at 8 a.m. at Freedom Field 8585 Rice Lake Road. No day of registration. Online registration closes July 14. Come cheer on the runners.
The Town Green Entertainment includes: Jazzercise Interval Fusion from 8:15-9 a.m. (upper lawn area), Boot Camp Workout from 9-9:45 a.m., Jazzercise Strength 30 from 10-10:30 a.m. (upper lawn area), Dancin on Broadway performance from 11 a.m. to noon (stage), Westwind Big Band from noon to 1 p.m. (stage), Duct Tape Fashion Show from 1-1:30 p.m. (stage), Multicultural Kids Network African Drumming from 2-3 p.m. (stage), Yellow Tree Theatre: Singer Nora Targonski-O’Brien from 3-3:30 p.m. (stage), The Model Boutique Fashion show from 3:30-4:15 p.m. (stage), La Clave Orchestra and salsa dancing from 4:30-6 p.m. (stage).
Take part in the Beginning Yoga event from 8:30- 9:30 a.m. in the garden area of Central Park of Maple Grove. Bring a mat or beach towel for ground work.
The Maple Grove Days free shuttle bus will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. from the Maple Grove Transit Station. There are several drop off locations: transit station, community center, and Central Park, Lakeview Drive in front of the library.
Get an up-close look at the “Big Trucks,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the grassy area near Life Time Fitness.
Watch people geocaching from 9 a.m. to noon at the Three Rivers Park District Nature Center area, 15900 Weaver Lake Road.
A Kids Fun Run/Walk at Central Park of Maple Grove will be at 9:30 a.m. Children ages 5 to 12 can participate. Bring gently-used shoes to donate to people in need in Guyana, South America.
A prenatal yoga event from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Central Park of Maple Grove will help expecting mothers. No previous yoga experience necessary. Bring a yoga mat or beach towel.
Kids bingo will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the community center.
A “Top 10” Classic Car Show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street in front of Town Green.
The Cornhole (bean bag) Tournament takes place at 10 a.m. at Central Park of Maple Grove.
The Business Expo runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lawn area of Central Park. There will be business and organization booths to stop and visit.
Participate in the N1 Motion, a 45-minute circuit based HIIT workout from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the ice skating loop at Central Park.
OMNI Brewing will have a mini-garden on site at Central Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be food trucks at Central Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Central Park entertainment includes: Hindu Heritage Cultural Dance and music performance from 10 to 11 a.m. (presented by the Hindu Society of Minnesota), Erik Larson from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Sawyer’s Dream from 1-3 p.m.
Purchase a slice of pie from π’s-R-us between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the community center’s banquet room.
The annual Showcase Silent Auction will be at the community center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Maple Grove Lions will be hosting a eye sight screening for children from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the community center.
The Kids’ Craft Tent will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center.
Children ages 3-10 years old can participate in fish casting, mini golf, obstacle course, bean bag toss, law dart game and a milk can toss. All are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the community center parking lot.
There will be family fun inflatables and games in the community center parking lot from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Charges vary. Remember to bring socks.
There will be a Ninja Warrior Challenge from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the southwest area of the community center parking lot. People ages 4 to adult can take on the obstacle course. There is a fee. No jewelry. No open toed shoes or bare feet.
There will be MN ESports Club gaming buses at the community center from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those in first to fifth grade will be on one bus and middle schoolers to adults will be on another bus.
A variety of vendors will be offering food and beverages including in the community center parking lot from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Family Yoga will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the garden at Central Park. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The Maple Grove Community Organization and Lookout Beer Garden will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. near the main stage outside the community center.
The Maple Grove Lions Corn Feed is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the community center Lions Pavilion.
A Children’s Fishing Clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for children ages 5 and up who are accompanied by an adult at Weaver Lake Park, fishing pier, 8401 Dunkirk Lane.
The Main Stage Entertainment includes: School of Rock from 11 a.m. to noon, Eilis Academy Irish Dance from noon to 12:30 p.m., Anderson Daniels from 1-3 p.m., FlashMob! from 4-6 p.m., Medallion hunt winner presentation at 6:30 p.m., and Ladies of the 80s from 7-10 p.m. All performances will be in the community center parking lot.
Carlson’s Llovable Llamas will be in the parking lot at the community center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pony rides and a petting zoo will be open from noon to 4 p.m. in the community center west parking lot. There is a fee per pony ride.
Children of all ages can make and take a wood project from 1-6 p.m. outside the community center. Free.
A Coin Hunt for 3- to 5-year-olds and 6- to 8-year olds will be at 1 p.m. at the community center volleyball courts.
Bingo will take place from 1-7 p.m. in the community center. Cost is 25 cents per card.
Look at team’s creations with the Keep a Boat a Float event at 3 p.m. at the outdoor pool at the Grove Cove Aquatic Center.
Water Wars and Blaster Battle event is from 4:30-8 p.m. in the great lawn area at the Fernbrook turf fields near Maple Grove High School. Project My Neighborhood will be hosting and incorporate messages of bullying prevention into the games. Water event from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Blaster Battle from 6-8 p.m. Bring the following: Dart Blaster: Nerf, Buzz Bee, Prime Time, etc. (No Modded Blasters for safety reasons); eye protection, water bottle. Darts will be provided Mega, Elite, and Rival darts. More information at info@projectmyneighborhood.org.
Watch the 14th annual Bed Race on Main Street along Main Street near the Government Center from 7-9 p.m.
The fireworks display will be launched from the peninsula on West Arbor Lake behind the community center at dusk.
Sunday events
The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at the Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo. Cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 11, and free for children under the age of 3.
Sunrise Yoga and a light breakfast will start at 9 a.m. at the Hindu Temple, 10530 Troy Lane. The breakfast will be from 9:15-9:55 a.m. The event is free.
The one-day volleyball tournament runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lookout Bar and Grill. Come watch the teams.
The Hindu Temple will host a tour event from 10 a.m. to noon. Formal casual attire required. No shorts or shoes, socks are allowed.
Join Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery and plant a pot from 1-3 p.m. at the nursery, 9293 Pineview Lane. All ages are welcome to pick out a locally-grown flower and plant it in a container for $5. Participants will take home the pot. Registration is required at lyndegreenhouse.com
There will be a Maple Grove Historical Preservation Society Museum Open House from 1- 4 p.m. at the public works building, 9030 Forestview Lane. Check out displays and visit the country store exhibit.
There will be a cribbage tournament at 1 p.m. at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion. Sign up at the Legion prior or show up that day at noon to register.
— Compiled by Alicia Miller
