The St. Michael Mike’s Post 567 American Legion baseball team finished the regular season 13-3-1 and earned the #2 seed in the 2023 Minnesota American Legion Baseball Sub-State 9 Tournament.

St. Michael opened the playoffs against #7 Spring Lake Park Tuesday afternoon. Games during the Sub-State 9 playoffs are played at Totino-Grace High School.

  

